Maxim Leitsch Injury: Will remain out
Leitsch (thigh) is out for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Urs Fischer.
Leitsch is not yet an option and is out for another match, still dealing with a thigh injury. This is mainly a loss of depth for the club, as the defender has either been injured or unused most of the season. He will hope a return can come in the final three games of the season, only appearing three times all season.
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