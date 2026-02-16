Maxim Leitsch headshot

Maxim Leitsch News: Unused substitute Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Leitsch (strain) remained an unused substitute in Friday's 4-0 defeat against Dortmund, confirming he is back available for Mainz.

Leitsch has battled through multiple issues this season and finally worked his way back into the matchday squad, though he stayed on the bench as an unused substitute. The defender is officially back in the mix and available for selection, but for now he profiles strictly as depth rather than a real rotation threat. Expect him to ease back in gradually with a limited bench role before pushing for more meaningful minutes.

Maxim Leitsch
FSV Mainz 05
