Maxime Bernauer Injury: Likely available for Marseille game

Bernauer (knee) is likely to be available against Marseille on Saturday. A final decision will be made after the last training session, coach Eirik Horneland confirmed in the press conference.

Bernauer missed the first game with his new club due to a knock to his knee in training last week. However, he is expected to feature against Marseille, with a late decision likely to be made. With Dennis Appiah absent, the newcomer is expected to start as right-back on Saturday if fully recovered from the knock.