Maxime Bernauer News: Joins St Etienne
Bernauer agreed to a loan move to St Etienne from Dinamo Zagreb until the end of the season with an option to buy.
Bernauer will be getting a taste of Ligue 1 action after spending the last two seasons in the Super Sport league with Zagreb in Croatia. This season, he's made nine league appearances and six UCL appearances, starting five of those while recording 18 clearances, nine tackles and seven blocks.
