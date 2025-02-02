Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxime Bernauer headshot

Maxime Bernauer News: Joins St Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Bernauer agreed to a loan move to St Etienne from Dinamo Zagreb until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Bernauer will be getting a taste of Ligue 1 action after spending the last two seasons in the Super Sport league with Zagreb in Croatia. This season, he's made nine league appearances and six UCL appearances, starting five of those while recording 18 clearances, nine tackles and seven blocks.

Maxime Bernauer
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now