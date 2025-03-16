Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxime Bernauer headshot

Maxime Bernauer News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Bernauer was shown a second yellow in the 45th minute and was sent off during Sunday's clash with Montpellier.

Bernauer was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Sunday. The defender started the last two games as he continues to grow into a starting role for Les Verts. He will be suspended for at least one game, with Yunis Abdelhamid likely seeing increased minutes during his absence.

Maxime Bernauer
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now