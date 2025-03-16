Maxime Bernauer News: Sent off Sunday
Bernauer was shown a second yellow in the 45th minute and was sent off during Sunday's clash with Montpellier.
Bernauer was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Sunday. The defender started the last two games as he continues to grow into a starting role for Les Verts. He will be suspended for at least one game, with Yunis Abdelhamid likely seeing increased minutes during his absence.
