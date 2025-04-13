Maxime Chanot Injury: Forced off in season debuts

Chanot (undisclosed) made solid season debuts, recording two tackles, three interceptions, and seven clearances before being forced off in the 68th minute with an apparent issue, according to the North End Report.

Chanot was in the starting squad for the first time this season and logged his first 68 minutes of the campaign for LAFC. The Luxembourgish defender had a solid performance against San Jose and appeared to suffer from cramps in the second half, which forced him off. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss time. Still, it was encouraging to see him on the pitch, as his experience could provide value to the backline this season.