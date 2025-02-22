Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxime Chanot headshot

Maxime Chanot Injury: Not available for Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 4:34am

Chanot (head) is out for Saturday's season opener against Minnesota, according to the MLS injury report.

Chanot is dealing with a head injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He started only one game in pre-season but has resumed training this week and is close to returning to competition. His next opportunity to feature will be against Colorado on Wednesday in the Concacaf.

Maxime Chanot
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now