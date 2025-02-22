Maxime Chanot Injury: Not available for Minnesota
Chanot (head) is out for Saturday's season opener against Minnesota, according to the MLS injury report.
Chanot is dealing with a head injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He started only one game in pre-season but has resumed training this week and is close to returning to competition. His next opportunity to feature will be against Colorado on Wednesday in the Concacaf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now