Maxime Chanot headshot

Maxime Chanot Injury: Not fully fit yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Chanot (undisclosed) is returning from an injury and wasn't fully fit to be included in the squad for the Concacaf game against Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. He remains a doubt for Saturday's season-opening game against Minnesota.

Chanot picked up an undisclosed injury but returned to training this week. However, he wasn't fit enough to be included in the squad for the Concacaf game. He could be available for the Minnesota game if final tests show positive results. The Luxembourg international will likely compete with Aaron Long and Eddie Segura for a starting spot in central defense when fully fit.

Maxime Chanot
Los Angeles Football Club
