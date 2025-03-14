Maxime Chanot Injury: Training with team Thursday
Chanot (head) was spotted training with the team on Thursday and is close to returning to the match squad, the club announced.
Chanot missed the start of the season due to a head injury but has been working on his recovery in recent weeks. He was spotted in team training on Thursday, suggesting he is close to returning to the match squad. His next chance to make the squad will be on Saturday against Austin.
