Maxime Colin Injury: Out three weeks

Colin is out for the next three weeks of action due to a calf injury, according to manager Benoit Tavenot.

Colin is going to hit the sidelines as the end of the season nears, as the defender is suffering from a calf injury. Unfortunately, the club will have to do without a starting defender, likely leaving Fode Ballo-Toure to start at left-back for the time being. The good news is he should return before the end of the season, likely with two to three matches to go.