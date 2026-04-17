Maxime Colin Injury: Out three weeks
Colin is out for the next three weeks of action due to a calf injury, according to manager Benoit Tavenot.
Colin is going to hit the sidelines as the end of the season nears, as the defender is suffering from a calf injury. Unfortunately, the club will have to do without a starting defender, likely leaving Fode Ballo-Toure to start at left-back for the time being. The good news is he should return before the end of the season, likely with two to three matches to go.
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