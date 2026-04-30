Maxime Colin News: Back available against Monaco

Colin (calf) is fit and back available for Saturday's clash against Monaco, according to coach Benoit Tavenot, per France Bleu.

Colin had been ruled out for three weeks with a calf injury, making his return right on schedule with a couple of fixtures remaining in the season. The defender's comeback is a welcome boost for Metz heading into the weekend, with Fode Ballo-Toure having covered in his absence. Getting Colin back in the mix gives coach Tavenot his preferred defensive setup for one of the final fixtures of the campaign.