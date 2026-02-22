Maxime Crepeau News: 11 saves but gives up two

Crepeau recorded 11 saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Crepeau kept his team in the match but ultimately could not keep NYRB off the scoreboard in a 2-1 loss. The goalkeeper did well to limit the damage but has another tough matchup on his hands against Inter Miami, a team which tallied a whopping 81 goals in last year's regular season.