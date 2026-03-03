Maxime Crepeau News: Allows four in comeback loss

Crepeau registered four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Crepeau looked solid in the first half, producing three good saves to keep his side in the game, but was beaten four times in the second half with three of those goals coming from distance. The goalkeeper is still without a clean sheet through the opening two gameweeks and will be hoping to put that right when his side face New York City on Saturday.