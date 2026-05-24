Maxime Crepeau News: Allows six goals in Cincinnati

Crepeau registered five saves and allowed six goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss against Cincinnati.

Crepeau had a difficult night in Saturday's clash, seeing his goal beaten six times for the second time this year despite his high volume of saves. The goalkeeper has stopped more than three shots in eight of his last 10 appearances since April. However, he remains without a clean sheet during that span as part of the league's weakest defensive unit. His focus now shifts to international duty, where he'll compete with Dayne St. Clair for a place in Canada's lineup at the World Cup.