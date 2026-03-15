Maxime Crepeau headshot

Maxime Crepeau News: Back for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Crepeau has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Nashville on Saturday.

Crepeau will likely be back in the net on Saturday after missing the last match through suspension. He's already made 15 saves within the first two matches of the season, conceding six goals with four clearances. His next opponent will be a visit to Nashville, where they have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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