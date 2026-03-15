Maxime Crepeau News: Back for Saturday
Crepeau has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Nashville on Saturday.
Crepeau will likely be back in the net on Saturday after missing the last match through suspension. He's already made 15 saves within the first two matches of the season, conceding six goals with four clearances. His next opponent will be a visit to Nashville, where they have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now