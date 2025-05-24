Maxime Crepeau News: Beaten once by Orlando

Crepeau had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Orlando City.

Crepeau stopped a few shots but had little to do against Duncan McGuire's goal Saturday. Despite being unable to keep a clean sheet in the last two games, Crepeau made multiple saves in five consecutive league starts since taking over the position to fill in for the injured James Pantemis (leg). Up next is a midweek meeting with Colorado Rapids, who have scored 17 goals in 15 matches.