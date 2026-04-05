Maxime Crepeau News: Beaten six times Saturday

Crepeau made two saves and allowed six goals in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Los Angeles Football Club.

Crepeau got shelled for six goals in Saturday's loss to LAFC, as Denis Bouanga's first-half hat trick and Son Heung-Min's four assists ripped Orlando's back line apart and left the goalkeeper with no real shot on any of the finishes. He came up with two saves to keep the scoreline from getting even uglier, but he was badly hung out to dry by a defense that gave up 12 shots in the first half alone. Crepeau has now allowed 17 goals in five MLS appearances this season and will try to turn in a stronger showing in Sunday's matchup against Columbus.