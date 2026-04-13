Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes once in draw

Crepeau registered six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

After conceding 11 goals over his last two appearances, Crepeau bounced back Sunday. He conceded just one goal, a late Diego Rossi strike, and made six saves for the second time this season. He'll look to build off this performance Saturday versus Houston, a side which has scored 10 goals through six matches this season.