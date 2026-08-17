Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes once Saturday
Crepeau registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.
Crepeau conceded one goal Saturday, an outside-the-box strike by Pavel Bucha in the 23rd minute. He only needed to make two other saves in the draw, so credit goes to his defense for shutting down the potent Cincinnati attack. He faces another difficult matchup Wednesday versus Chicago, a side which has scored 34 goals through 18 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Crepeau See More
-
World Cup
Canada vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 1645 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks50 days ago
-
World Cup
South Africa vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3251 days ago
-
World Cup
Switzerland vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B56 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 356 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Crepeau See More