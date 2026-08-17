Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes once Saturday

Crepeau registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Crepeau conceded one goal Saturday, an outside-the-box strike by Pavel Bucha in the 23rd minute. He only needed to make two other saves in the draw, so credit goes to his defense for shutting down the potent Cincinnati attack. He faces another difficult matchup Wednesday versus Chicago, a side which has scored 34 goals through 18 matches this season.