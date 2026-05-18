Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes one against Atlanta

Crepeau recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Crepeau held a solid wall Saturday until the 86th minute, earning five saves while allowing a late equalizer. Unfortunately for the keeper, he remains without a goal contribution this campaign, allowing multiple goals in all but four games. He now faces a tough Cincinnati squad ahead of the World Cup break.