Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes twice against Montreal
Crepeau recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Montreal.
Crepeau had a difficult outing as his side was beaten by a pair of late attempts in this game. The goalkeeper has now allowed multiple goals in three consecutive matches while having yet to secure a clean sheet in 2026. Up next is a favorable home meeting with Philadelphia, who have scored the second-fewest goals in the competition.
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