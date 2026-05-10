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Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes twice against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Crepeau recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Montreal.

Crepeau had a difficult outing as his side was beaten by a pair of late attempts in this game. The goalkeeper has now allowed multiple goals in three consecutive matches while having yet to secure a clean sheet in 2026. Up next is a favorable home meeting with Philadelphia, who have scored the second-fewest goals in the competition.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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