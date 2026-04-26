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Maxime Crepeau News: Five saves, three goals conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Crepeau made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to D.C. United.

For a fourth consecutive appearance, Crepeau logged more than three saves. But unlike the other games, he conceded multiple goals. Crepeau will try to redeem himself during May.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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