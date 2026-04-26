Maxime Crepeau News: Five saves, three goals conceded
Crepeau made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to D.C. United.
For a fourth consecutive appearance, Crepeau logged more than three saves. But unlike the other games, he conceded multiple goals. Crepeau will try to redeem himself during May.
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