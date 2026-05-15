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Maxime Crepeau News: Four saves in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Crepeau registered four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Crepeau made four saves and, despite conceding three, helped his team to a 4-3 victory. The keeper is still waiting for his first clean sheet this season and has conceded 11 goals in his last four games. He has made four or more saves in eight of his 12 games this season.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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