Maxime Crepeau News: Four saves in 4-3 win
Crepeau registered four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win versus Philadelphia Union.
Crepeau made four saves and, despite conceding three, helped his team to a 4-3 victory. The keeper is still waiting for his first clean sheet this season and has conceded 11 goals in his last four games. He has made four or more saves in eight of his 12 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Crepeau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Crepeau See More