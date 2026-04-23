Maxime Crepeau News: One goal conceded, four saves
Crepeau recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Charlotte FC.
For a third consecutive appearance, Crepeau has conceded one goal. But by stopping more than three shots each game, he assured at least an 80.0 save percentage across the three-matchup span.
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