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Maxime Crepeau News: One goal conceded, four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Crepeau recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Charlotte FC.

For a third consecutive appearance, Crepeau has conceded one goal. But by stopping more than three shots each game, he assured at least an 80.0 save percentage across the three-matchup span.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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