Maxime Crepeau News: Returns to bench

Crepeau (lower body) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against LA Galaxy.

Crepeau is back from his lower-body injury as expected earlier this week and takes a bench spot for his return. He has been the regular starting goalkeeper since last season and will likely reclaim that role in the upcoming games. However, as he needs to leave for international duty, they likely chose not to risk him in this match. James Pantemis will replace him in goal once again.