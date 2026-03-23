Maxime Crepeau News: Saves three, allows five in loss
Crepeau made three saves in Saturday's 5-0 loss at Nashville.
Crepeau was under siege from the opening whistle, allowing a goal in the fifth minute and ultimately conceding five goals in a strong attacking display by Nashville. He has conceded multiple goals in three of four appearances this season, and things won't get any easier on the road against LAFC on Saturday, April 4.
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