Maxime Crepeau News: Seven saves in 4-3 win

Crepeau made seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Crepeau conceded three goals but was able to keep Inter Miami out enough to win the match. This made it two games in a row where he has conceded three goals in the game. He is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and this was his second game where he has made seven or more saves.