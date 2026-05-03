Maxime Crepeau News: Seven saves in 4-3 win
Crepeau made seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.
Crepeau conceded three goals but was able to keep Inter Miami out enough to win the match. This made it two games in a row where he has conceded three goals in the game. He is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and this was his second game where he has made seven or more saves.
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