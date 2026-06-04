Maxime Crepeau News: Starting goalkeeper for Canada

Crepeau has been confirmed as Canada's first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup, according to coach Jesse Marsch, per Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports.

Crepeau will be relied on for his reflexes between the posts despite his chaotic start to the campaign with Orlando City, for which he has racked up 62 saves and 38 goals conceded across 14 MLS matches. The 31-year-old is projected to get his first World Cup experience and could be active when facing tough opposition, though he may have a couple of chances to keep his goal unbeaten in the easier group-stage games. However, the injury-plagued Canada defense generates plenty of uncertainty heading into the tournament.