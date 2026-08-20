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Maxime Crepeau News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Crepeau registered one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire.

It's hard to fault Crepeau for conceding the penalty, and Orlando's back line didn't help him much on Chicago's first goal. Still, the goalkeeper only made one save. He will need to be on point against a Real Salt Lake team which has scored 33 times in 19 MLS games.

Maxime Crepeau
Orlando City SC
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