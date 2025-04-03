Fantasy Soccer
Maxime Dominguez headshot

Maxime Dominguez News: Joins Toronto FC on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Dominguez has joined Toronto FC on loan from Vasco da Gama for the entire 2025 MLS season and until Dec. 31, the club announced Thursday.

Dominguez joined Vasco da Gama in September 2024 but struggled to see regular minutes and only logged 14 appearances across all competitions. The central midfielder should add depth for Toronto, though the lack of minutes he's had this year suggests he might not be ready to handle a sizable role straight away.

