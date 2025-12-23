Esteve missed the last game against Bournemouth due to a knock he received in training last week. The center-back was spotted running on grass during team training on Tuesday and will be a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against Everton. Esteve's issue appears minor according to coach Scott Parker, so there is a good chance he will be available against the Toffees and reclaim his undisputed starting role in the backline. That said, if he ultimately has to miss the game, Joe Worrall will likely replace him again for the Clarets.