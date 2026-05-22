Maxime Esteve Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Esteve is questionable for Sunday's match against Wolves due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Mike Jackson, per Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express. "He just felt his hamstring, it was just a bit tight. I don't think it's too serious, but I've not had a chance to look at it, he just said he felt it begin to tighten up."

Esteve is dealing with some complaints from last week after exiting with a hamstring injury, as the defender will now be a late call for Sunday. This is something to watch as the club plays its last Premier League match before relegation, potentially without its lead defender. He has only missed three starts all season, so this would be a major absence, with Hjalmar Ekdal as a possible replacement.