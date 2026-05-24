Maxime Esteve Injury: Out Sunday
Esteve (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Wolves.
Esteve is missing out on the club's last Premier League game for at least a season, as a hamstring injury will keep the defender out. He leaves the club without a regular defender for the season finale, ending the campaign with one clean sheet in his 34 appearances (34 starts).
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