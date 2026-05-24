Maxime Esteve headshot

Maxime Esteve Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Esteve (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Wolves.

Esteve is missing out on the club's last Premier League game for at least a season, as a hamstring injury will keep the defender out. He leaves the club without a regular defender for the season finale, ending the campaign with one clean sheet in his 34 appearances (34 starts).

Maxime Esteve
Burnley
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