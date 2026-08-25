Maxime Esteve Injury: Returns to team training
Esteve (thigh) returned to team training Tuesday after missing RB Leipzig's last two matches with a muscle bruise, the club announced.
Esteve initially missed the Telekom Cup against FC Bayern Munich and was also unavailable for the 6:0 victory in the DFB Cup but the summer signing has overcome his thigh issue and is back in training ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach. While his return boosts his chances of featuring, it will likely be too soon for him to reclaim a starting spot, with Castello Lukeba expected to start at center-back.
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