Maxime Esteve headshot

Maxime Esteve Injury: Sits out Bayern friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Esteve (thigh) was ruled out of Saturday's friendly against FC Bayern München after picking up a knock in training, the club announced.

Esteve picked up a knock in training Tuesday and left the session with his thigh bandaged, though the issue was initially not believed to be serious. His absence from Saturday's friendly against FC Bayern München raises some concern given the proximity to his initial setback, but the club have not indicated a more significant injury or provided a specific severity or recovery timeline. He should be monitored as he works back into training, with the DFB-Pokal meeting with Eintracht Trier on Aug. 22 now representing his next opportunity to return to action before the Bundesliga season begins

Maxime Esteve
RB Leipzig
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