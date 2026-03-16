Maxime Esteve News: Exits with illness

Esteve was taken off as a precaution due feeling sick in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker, per Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express. "He just said he was ill. He said he felt like he was going to be sick on the pitch, so obviously in that moment you can't take that risk really and we brought him off."

Esteve had to come off in the second half of Saturday's clash against the Cherries but avoided any injury, as the defender was simply feeling sick and could not continue. That said, this is a positive update for the club since it means they have likely sidestepped an injury scare at the back. He should remain a regular in the starting XI moving forward after starting every match but three across all competitions for the Clarets this season.