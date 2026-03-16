Maxime Esteve News: Leads backline in draw
Esteve was injured and subbed out in the 74th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. He generated one tackle (zero won) and eight clearances before exiting the match.
Esteve's eight clearances led the Burnley defensive effort Saturday as they played to a scoreless home draw versus Bournemouth. The talented young central defender has averaged 6.2 clearances per appearances across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions. Saturday marked just the fifth time across his 27 Premier League appearances (27 starts) in which Esteve did not play the full 90 minutes.
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