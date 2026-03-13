Maxime Lopez Injury: Available, could be option
Lopez (Achilles) could be an option for Sunday's game against Strasbourg, according to Arnaud Hermant of L'Equipe.
Lopez was excluded from the squad but is now back in the mix and could be an option to play Sunday. Lopez has three assists in 20 appearances (19 starts) this season, so his creativity and vision could be useful for Paris in midfield.
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