Lopez had some load management this week and didn't train fully due to a thigh injury. The midfielder will be a late fitness call to know if he can make the squad against his former club Marseille on Saturday. If Lopez had to miss the game, it would be a big blow for the Parisians since he is an undisputed starter in the middle of the pitch, the tactical leader and also the set-piece taker. Vincent Marchetti would be a likely option to see a greater role in the heart of the game if he misses out.