Maxime Lopez Injury: Still excluded from team

Lopez is still not an option for the club as he deals with an Achilles injury, unable to train this week. However, this comes amid his recent dropping from the squad, falling out of favor after a new manager was brought in. Marshall Munetsi and Pierre Lees-Melou should remain starters moving forward, with it unknown if Lopez will work back into time.