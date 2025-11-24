Lopez was a very late absence for Sunday's clash against the Dogues because the midfielder suffered a knock against Rennes that left him with an issue to his tibia and a swollen ankle. The medical staff made everything possible to make him available for Sunday's clash against Lille but the midfielder couldn't be fit enough to play. This is a major blow for Paris FC, since Lopez is an undisputed starter in the midfield and a key piece in the system of coach Stephane Gilli. The former Marseille player is expected to resume team training on Tuesday and will hope to be back available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre. If he cannot make the squad Vincent Marchetti would be the one to start in his place in the heart of the midfield.