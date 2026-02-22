Maxime Lopez News: Ban over
Lopez is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Lopez will make a return next week after a time out with a suspension, only missing one match. The midfielder has only missed one start all season when an option, so he should return to a starting role in most matches moving forward, their lead midfielder.
