Maxime Lopez headshot

Maxime Lopez News: Ban over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Lopez is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Lopez will make a return next week after a time out with a suspension, only missing one match. The midfielder has only missed one start all season when an option, so he should return to a starting role in most matches moving forward, their lead midfielder.

Maxime Lopez
Paris FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Lopez See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 11, 2018