Maxime Lopez News: Not included in squad

Lopez (coach's decision) wasn't included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Nice due to the choices of new coach Antoine Kombouare, according to L'Equipe.

Lopez is fully fit and available but was ultimately left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Nice as new head coach Antoine Kombouare chose not to include him in his current plans. It comes as a real shock considering Lopez is the captain and the primary set-piece specialist for the Parisians. His absence should open the door for Marshall Munetsi to step into a bigger midfield role while Illan Kebbal is expected to handle the bulk of the dead-ball duties.