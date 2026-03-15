Maxime Lopez News: Option from bench
Lopez (achilles) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Strasbourg.
Lopez was deemed fit ahead of Sunday's match, and that has led to his return against Strasbourg, earning a spot on the bench. The midfielder ends his three-game absence and will look to return to a starting role soon, his second missed start when fit.
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