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Maxime Lopez News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Lopez (achilles) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Strasbourg.

Lopez was deemed fit ahead of Sunday's match, and that has led to his return against Strasbourg, earning a spot on the bench. The midfielder ends his three-game absence and will look to return to a starting role soon, his second missed start when fit.

Maxime Lopez
Paris FC
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