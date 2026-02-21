Maximilian Arnold Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Arnold (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg due to an injury, the club announced.

Arnold won't be available for Saturday's matchup against Augsburg as a groin issue that limited him throughout the week in training ultimately keeps him out of the squad. The midfielder's absence is a real blow, as the wolves lose one of their primary set-piece specialists and a steady presence in the engine room. Until he's back to full strength, Yannick Gerhardt is set to step into an expanded role in the middle of the park.