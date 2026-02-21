Maximilian Arnold headshot

Maximilian Arnold Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Arnold (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg due to an injury, the club announced.

Arnold won't be available for Saturday's matchup against Augsburg as a groin issue that limited him throughout the week in training ultimately keeps him out of the squad. The midfielder's absence is a real blow, as the wolves lose one of their primary set-piece specialists and a steady presence in the engine room. Until he's back to full strength, Yannick Gerhardt is set to step into an expanded role in the middle of the park.

Maximilian Arnold
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Arnold See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Arnold See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023