Maximilian Arnold Injury: Late call for St. Pauli

Arnold (knee) has been progressing well and is ahead of his return schedule. He is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference. "Things are looking good for Max Arnold. He has already done a lot in his rehab and hardly has any problems. We will see what that means for the weekend. Tomorrow, we will play eleven against eleven in the session - after that, we will decide how to proceed."

Arnold missed the last three matches due to a knee injury but could be available for Saturday's clash if he is assessed positively after Friday's final training session. If he is unable to feature, Aster Vranckx may see an increased role in that game.