Maximilian Arnold Injury: Late fitness decision

Arnold (groin) did not train this week and is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Hamburger. He will be evaluated after Friday's final training session to determine whether he is fit enough to be included, according to coach Daniel Bauer. "There is still a slight chance that Arnold and Svanberg could be available on Saturday. A decision will be made tomorrow after the final training session on whether they can be included in the squad. However, neither of them has trained with the team so far this week."

Arnold did not train this week due to a groin injury that has already forced him to miss the last two matches and is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Hamburger. The midfielder will be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he can be included in the squad. Vinicius and Yannick Gerhardt are likely to start in midfield if he is unable to feature.