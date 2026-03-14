Maximilian Arnold Injury: Not available Saturday

Arnold (groin) is still dealing with his injury and not an option for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, the club posted.

Arnold was left out of the matchday squad as he continues to deal with a lingering groin injury and is not yet fully fit to feature for the wolves. The midfielder is expected to remain sidelined until he regains full fitness, with new coach Dieter Hecking unwilling to deploy him while he is operating at only 70 percent of his capacity. Until he is back to full strength, Vinicius and Christian Eriksen are expected to handle duties together in central midfield.