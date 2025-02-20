Maximilian Arnold Injury: Out for a while
Arnold (knee) is still having trouble putting weight on his leg following his knee injury and will be out for an extended period, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference.
Arnold is set for a lengthy absence due to a significant knee injury. He is still struggling to put weight on his leg this week and is expected to miss at least a month. Aster Vranckx could see more playing time in his absence.
