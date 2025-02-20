Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Arnold Injury: Out for a while

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Arnold (knee) is still having trouble putting weight on his leg following his knee injury and will be out for an extended period, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference.

Arnold is set for a lengthy absence due to a significant knee injury. He is still struggling to put weight on his leg this week and is expected to miss at least a month. Aster Vranckx could see more playing time in his absence.

