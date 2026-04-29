Maximilian Arnold Injury: Season done

Arnold is ending his season early due to a groin injury, according to his club.

Arnold has struggled with groin issues lately, and after suffering a setback in training this week, the midfielder will end his season early. This is a rough loss as they lose their key starting midfielder, leaving Vinicius to start in the defensive midfield to end the season. He ended the season with decent form, recording 20 starts in 25 appearances while notching one goal on 14 shots and four assists on 29 chances created.